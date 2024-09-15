CP67 Mall Hosts Grand Finale of Red FM's ‘College ke Tashanbaaz’ Talent Hunt

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mohali, September 14, 2024: CP67 Mall, the region’s most iconic shopping destination, buzzed with excitement as it hosted the grand finale of Red FM's 'College ke Tashanbaaz,' a talent hunt aimed at showcasing the vibrant and diverse talent of college students. The event, which began on August 19, saw participation from 12 colleges across the Tricity, Amritsar and Jalandhar with CP67 Mall as the presenting sponsor.



After weeks of intense competition, 23 participants were shortlisted for the finale, where they displayed their exceptional talent across various categories. The grand finale was judged by an esteemed panel of experts, including renowned lyricist, actor and producer Bunty Bains, celebrated creative director and choreographer Deepak Tagger and Shubham, another noted choreographer.



The event culminated with the announcement of The bhangra Regiment as the winner, who took home a cash award of ₹11,000, a trophy and a certificate, and Vinay Sharma as the runner-up, who received a trophy and a certificate.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Umang Jindal, CEO of Homeland Group, CP67 Mall, said, “We are thrilled to have partnered with Red FM for this exciting event. ‘College ke Tashanbaaz’ not only brought out the extraordinary talent of our youth, but also provided them a platform to showcase it. At CP67 Mall, we always strive to create opportunities for young talent and support activities that foster creativity and innovation. I congratulate all the participants and winners who made this event a resounding success.”





