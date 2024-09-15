EET appoints Ruth Herbert as Managing Director, Business Development and Strategic Initiatives

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 12 September 2024: Essar Energy Transition (“EET”, the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ruth Herbert as Managing Director, Business Development and Strategic Initiatives, effective 16 September 2024.



Ruth will lead the development and execution of strategic initiatives to support EET’s long-term growth objectives – identifying new business opportunities, forging strategic partnerships and ensuring that the Company’s initiatives are in line with the evolving energy landscape.



Ruth brings with her over 15 years of energy industry experience, most recently as Chief Executive of the Carbon Capture and Storage Association, where she helped to shape government policy and fostered partnerships that significantly advanced the industry's progress. CCSA grew from a 50-member organisation to a 120-member organisation, produced its first UK-wide CCUS delivery plan and grew its presence and profile in the UK and Belgium during her three-year tenure.



Ruth has extensive UK Government experience, previously holding several key positions at the Department of Energy and Climate Change, where she played a pivotal role in the UK's energy policy, including leading negotiations on the EU Directive on CO2 Storage, international CCUS, and policy coordination, stakeholder engagement and programme management for the UK's Electricity Market Reform. Ruth has been a member of the UK government’s CCUS Council and its Industrial Decarbonisation Challenge Advisory Council, as well as the UKCCSRC Advisory Council.



Ruth has also served as Director of Strategy and Development at the Low Carbon Contracts Company, where she was responsible for shaping the company’s strategic direction, developing its business plans, managing government affairs, and leading external communications. She holds professional qualifications in Programme Management, Sustainable Energy, and is a Master of Physics from the University of Oxford.





