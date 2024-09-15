Saatvik Solar Delivers 70.2 MW Solar Modules to SJVN in Record Time, Supporting India's Clean Energy Transition

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 12th September 2024: In a significant boost to India's renewable energy sector, Saatvik Solar has successfully delivered 70.2MW of high-efficiency Mono PERC 545Wp Solar PV modules to Indian hydroelectric power generation PSU Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) for their marquee project in Punjab. This landmark supply for SJVN's marquee project in Punjab was completed in a record-breaking four months, highlighting Saatvik Solar's commitment to accelerating India's transition to clean energy.



The Punjab project, set to substantially increase the state's renewable energy capacity, aligns perfectly with India's ambitious sustainable power development goals. This collaboration between Saatvik Solar and SJVN marks a crucial step towards achieving these national objectives.



Saatvik Solar's high-efficiency Mono PERC modules were a crucial element for the timely execution and optimal performance of SJVN’s Punjab project, which is poised to make a significant impact on the state's renewable energy landscape. The modules supplied for this project showcase Saatvik Solar's technological prowess. These Monocrystalline - Full Cell modules, composed of single-crystal silicon, feature a uniform black appearance and offer superior efficiency, particularly in low-light conditions. This makes them ideal for installations where space optimization is critical.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prashant Mathur, CEO, Saatvik Solar, commented, " At Saatvik, we're not just manufacturing solar modules; we're crafting the building blocks of India's energy future. Our successful delivery to SJVN demonstrates our capability to support large-scale solar initiatives with cutting-edge technology. Our partnership with SJVN strengthens our market position and, more importantly, accelerates our country's progress towards its ambitious clean energy targets.



Saatvik Solar's influence in India's renewable sector continues to grow, backed by its state-of-the-art 3.8 GW module manufacturing facility in Ambala. The company is actively pursuing key technological innovations, including high-efficiency half-cut modules and premium modules with advanced buzz bar technology. Saatvik is also expanding its footprint in the renewable energy value chain, exploring investments in battery manufacturing and storage solutions, while offering comprehensive EPC services for both domestic and global markets.



This collaboration between Saatvik Solar and SJVN exemplifies the efficient, sustainable, and impactful renewable energy projects driving India's clean energy revolution. Saatvik's commitment to innovation and quality positions it at the forefront of the nation's journey towards a greener, more energy-independent future.





