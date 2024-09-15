Kuwaiti Ministries Prepare For 2024-25 School Year With Road-Awareness Campaign

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- The Ministries of Education and Interior launched on Sunday a road-awareness campaign prior to the 2024-25 school year, which kicks off tomorrow.

The campaign, also in collaboration with the Center for Communication (CGC) and the of Information, aimed to lessen congestion and smooth the flow of traffic.

The Education Ministry on its part said in a statement on X that the campaign would ensure the safety of road users and students alike, affirming that all sectors of the Interior Ministry were working on making sure that all roads were safe for commute.

With less stress on the road, students would excel in their studies and achieve their academic goals, the statement added.

On its part, the Interior Ministry affirmed that it would be organizing events at schools and educational facilities to spread knowledge on proper road etiquette, which would hopefully prevent congestions and prevent accidents from occurring.

The media campaign, featured on various platforms, would continue throughout the school year targeting students, parents, educational staff, and the masses. (end)

