Russian Forces Attack Health Center In Kherson Region
Date
9/15/2024 7:16:18 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army carried out an airstrike on Novoraisk of the Beryslav district, Kherson region, overnight into Sunday, damaging private homes and a healthcare center.
Kherson Region Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"The strike damaged private homes. Some of them were destroyed. The enemy also targeted the premises of a healthcare center. The building's facade, windows and roof were damaged," the post reads.
Prokudin said that there were no casualties among local residents.
MENAFN15092024000193011044ID1108675329
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.