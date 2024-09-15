Russian Forces Attack Health Center In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian carried out an on Novoraisk of the Beryslav district, Kherson region, overnight into Sunday, damaging private homes and a healthcare center.

Kherson Region Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The strike damaged private homes. Some of them were destroyed. The enemy also targeted the premises of a healthcare center. The building's facade, windows and roof were damaged," the post reads.

Prokudin said that there were no casualties among local residents.

