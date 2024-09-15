Turkish Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Congratulates Azerbaijan
On the 106th anniversary of Baku's liberation from occupation,
we congratulate our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters,
Azernews reports, citing the post shared by
Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its official "X"
account.
"We remember with gratitude and respect all the martyrs who
sacrificed their lives for independence," the post reads.
