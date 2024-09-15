عربي


Turkish Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Congratulates Azerbaijan

9/15/2024 7:16:13 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

On the 106th anniversary of Baku's liberation from occupation, we congratulate our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its official "X" account.

"We remember with gratitude and respect all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for independence," the post reads.

AzerNews

