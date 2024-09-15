Kuwait To Join IAEA Rays Of Hope Initiative As Regional Center

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Sept 15 (KUNA) - Kuwait has reached an initial agreement to join as a regional center for the Rays of Hope initiative launched by the International Atomic Agency (IAEA) to help low- and middle-income countries and enhance their ability to obtain cancer treatment.

In remarks to KUNA Sunday, the Head of the Radiotherapy and Oncology Department at the center and the head of the Kuwaiti delegation to Vienna, Dr. Yasser Hassan, confirmed that the visit aimed to meet with technical officials from the IAEA to discuss the development of radiotherapy techniques, the importance of this step in establishing new partnerships that work to expand capabilities in the field of radiotherapy.

He noted that the preliminary agreement allows Kuwait, represented by the Department of Radiotherapy and Oncology, to join as a representative center in the region within the innovative initiative of the Atomic Energy Agency (Rays of Hope).

This move received great support and encouragement from senior officials at the Atomic Energy Agency, in addition to the support and encouragement of the Ambassador of Kuwait and its Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna, Talal Al-Fassam, who pledged to provide all necessary support to facilitate this important agreement, he added.

He pointed out that the meetings with the technical team, technical members and managers at the IAEA addressed many important topics, most notably improving the quality of health care and technologies related to radiotherapy and nuclear therapy for cancer patients.

The Kuwaiti delegation included Dr. Hassan, radiation oncology specialist Dr. Ahmad Bushehri, from the Department of Nuclear Medicine Dr. Sarah Murad, and the National Liaison Officer with the International Atomic Energy Agency Dr. Nader Al-Awadhi.

The Kuwait Cancer Control Center, which was established in 1968, is a governmental center affiliated with the Ministry of Health and was designated for the purpose of providing care for cancer patients. (end)

