Where to Watch the 2024 Emmy Awards

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The 76th Awards, television's most important ceremony, takes place this Sunday, September 15, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.



The ceremony honors productions released between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024. Among the favorites are Shōgun, The Bear, The Crown, Ripley, and Abbott Elementary.



Interestingly, this will be the second time the award is broadcast in 2024.



This is because the writers' and actors' strike caused a delay in ongoing productions, which made the 2023 awards ceremony happen in January of this year.

Presenters and Timing

Eugene and Dan Levy, the father-son duo famous for Schitt's Creek, which won several awards at the 2020 ceremony, are on the list of presenters.



They're joined by Viola Davis (The Woman King), Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear), and Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton).





When Does the Emmy Awards Start?

The event will be broadcast starting at 9:00 PM. The red carpet begins at 8:15 PM. EXAME will do a live broadcast of the 2024 Emmy.

How to Watch the 2024 Emmy Awards

In Brazil, the 2024 Emmy can be viewed on TNT, a channel accessible through the Max streaming service.

List of Nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards

Best Drama Series

- The Crown

- Fallout

- The Gilded Age

- The Morning Show

- Mr. and Mrs. Smith

- Shōgun

- 3 Body Problem

- Slow Horses

Best Comedy Series

- Abbott Elementary

- The Bear

- Curb Your Enthusiasm

- Hacks

- Only Murders in the Building

- Palm Royale

- Reservation Dogs

- What We Do in the Shadows

Best Limited Series or Miniseries

- Baby Reindeer

- Fargo

- Lessons in Chemistry

- Ripley

- True Detective: Night Country

Best Direction for a Comedy Series

- Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary

- Lucia Aniello, Hacks

- Christopher Storer, The Bear

- Ramy Youssef, The Bear

- Guy Ritchie, The Gentleman

- Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

- Abbott Elementary

- Girls5Eva

- Hacks

- The Bear

- The Other Two

- What We Do in the Shadows

Best TV Movie

- Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

- Quiz Lady

- Red, White & Royal Blue

- Scoop

- Unfrosted

Best Actor in a Drama Series

- Walton Goggins, Fallout

- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

- Dominic West, The Crown

- Idris Elba, Hijack

- Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Best Actress in a Drama Series

- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

- Anna Sawai, Shōgun

- Imelda Staunton, The Crown

- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

- Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

- Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

- Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

- Greta Lee, The Morning Show

- Lesley Manville, The Crown

- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

- Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Best Direction for a Drama Series

- Hiro Murai, Mr & Mrs Smith

- Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun

- Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses

- Stephen Daldry, The Crown

- Mimi Leder, The Morning Show

- Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Winning Time

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

- Maya Rudolph, Loot

- Jean Smart, Hacks

- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

- Lionel Boyce, The Bear

- Paul W. Downs, Hacks

- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

- Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

- Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

- Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

- Jon Hamm, Fargo

- Andrew Scott, Ripley

- Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

- Sofia Vergara, Griselda

- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

- Juno Temple, Fargo

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

- Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

- Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

- Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

- John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

- Lamorne Morris, Fargo

- Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

- Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

- Dakota Fanning, Ripley

- Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge

- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

- Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

- Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

- Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Best Direction for a Limited Series or TV Movie

- Weronika Tofilska, Baby Reindeer

- Noah Hawley, Fargo

- Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

- Millicent Shelton, Lessons in Chemistry

- Steven Zaillian, Ripley

- Issa López, True Detective: Night Country

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

- Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun

- Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

- Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

- Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

- John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

- Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

- Claire Foy, The Crown

- Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

- Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

- Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

- Jon Bernthal, The Bear

- Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In The Building

- Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live

- Christopher Lloyd, Hacks

- Bob Odenkirk, The Bear

- Will Poulter, The Bear

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

- Olivia Colman, The Bear

- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

- Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

- Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders In The Building

- Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

- Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Best Talk Show

- The Daily Show

- Jimmy Kimmel Live!

- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

- Late Night with Seth Meyers

Best Reality Show Host

- RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race

- Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Robert Herjavec, Shark Tank

- Alan Cumming, The Traitors

- Kristen Kish, Top Chef

- Jeff Probst, Survivor

Best Reality Show

- The Amazing Race

- The Traitors

- The Voice

- Top Chef

- RuPaul's Drag Race



Where to Watch the 2024 Emmy Awards

MENAFN15092024007421016031ID1108675275