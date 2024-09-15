Johnson, Five Ex-British Defense Secretaries Call On Starmer To Allow Ukraine To Strike Deep Into Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five former British defense secretaries and former Prime have urged Prime Minister Keir Starmer to allow Ukraine to use its long-range Storm Shadow missiles to strike inside Russia - even without US backing.

That is according to The Sunday Times , Ukrinform reports.

Grant Shapps, Ben Wallace, Gavin Williamson, Penny Mordaunt, Liam Fox and Boris Johnson warned the prime minister that any further delay would embolden President Putin.

Wallace said that failure to move now would make Britain "appeasers" of the Kremlin, while Williamson called it a "dereliction of duty" and Johnson added: "There is no conceivable case for delay."

"From the start of this war Britain has not hesitated to take a lead to step forward when others have hesitated. Starmer needs to show that same leadership and determination. Failing to do so would be a dereliction of his duty," Williamson said.

Starmer arrived in Washington for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday to discuss a request by President Volodymyr Zelensky to allow the use of UK-supplied missiles.