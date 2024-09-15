President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates His Nicaraguan Counterpart On National Holiday
9/15/2024 5:15:42 AM
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega
Saavedra on the occasion of his country's national holiday -
Independence Day, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely
congratulate you and, through you, your entire people on the
occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Nicaragua -
Independence Day.
I believe that we will continue our joint efforts successfully
to strengthen friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Nicaragua
and expand our cooperation in line with the interests of our
peoples.
On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness,
success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Nicaragua
everlasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 12 September 2024"
