President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates His Nicaraguan Counterpart On National Holiday

9/15/2024 5:15:42 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega Saavedra on the occasion of his country's national holiday - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Nicaragua - Independence Day.

I believe that we will continue our joint efforts successfully to strengthen friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Nicaragua and expand our cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Nicaragua everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 12 September 2024"

