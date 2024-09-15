عربي


106Th Anniversary Of Baku's Liberation From Armenian Dashnak-Bolshevik Forces

9/15/2024 5:15:42 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Today marks the 106th anniversary of Baku's liberation from Armenian Dashnak-Bolshevik forces, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its official "X" account.

"On September 15, a date written in golden letters in the history of Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, we remember with gratitude the noble memory of all our brothers and sisters who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Baku," the post reads.

AzerNews

