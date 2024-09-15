106Th Anniversary Of Baku's Liberation From Armenian Dashnak-Bolshevik Forces
Date
9/15/2024 5:15:42 AM
Fatima Latifova
Today marks the 106th anniversary of Baku's liberation from
Armenian Dashnak-Bolshevik forces, Azernews
reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign
Affairs on its official "X" account.
"On September 15, a date written in golden letters in the
history of Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, we remember with
gratitude the noble memory of all our brothers and sisters who
sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Baku," the post
reads.
