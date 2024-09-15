Kuwait PM Congratulates Guatemala On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Sunday a cable to President of Guatemala Bernardo Arevalo, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's National Day. (end)
