Kuwait Amir Congratulates Honduras On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent Sunday a cable to President of Honduras Xiomara Castro, congratulating her on the occasion of her country's National Day. His Highness the Amir wished the president all wellness and Honduras and its people further progress and prosperity. (end) aa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.