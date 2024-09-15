Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Honduras On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent Sunday a cable to President of Honduras, congratulating her on the occasion of her country's National Day. His Highness the Crown Prince wished the president all wellness and Honduras and its people further progress and prosperity. (end) aa

