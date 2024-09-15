(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Ontario, Canada, 14th September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , DeFi yield generating protocols have garnered significant attention in recent years, and for good reason. They aim to simplify investing in DeFi and generating yields for clients. However, while the intention behind these protocols is commendable, the execution often falls short. Many protocols over-promise and under-deliver, misleading users with inflated incentives. This creates an uneven playing field, unfairly disadvantaging those protocols that are genuinely building sustainable and reliable DeFi solutions.







At LevelQ , the protocol we are developing, the main benefits are clear. By aggregating capital and optimizing it across different chains, LevelQ addresses the current fragmentation in capital formation hence solving the issues regarding capital inefficiency. This aggregation allows for better yields. Additionally, LevelQ employs sophisticated DeFi strategies that require significant skills and continuous active rebalancing, leveraging quantitative analysis for optimal returns. This sophistication is often beyond the reach of individual investors but becomes accessible through our platform. LevelQ simplifies investing in DeFi. Users can deposit their assets and earn yields passively with just a few clicks, making DeFi accessible to a broader audience.







Despite these benefits, there are inherent risks associated with DeFi yield generating protocols. Custodial protocols, where assets are held by the protocol, pose a risk of losing access to one's assets. However, LevelQ is a non-custodial platform, ensuring users retain ownership of their assets. Other risks include smart contract vulnerabilities, market fluctuations, and potential strategy losses. At LevelQ and CoinChange, we mitigate these risks by employing delta-neutral strategies, aiming to protect capital while generating yields.

Comparing DeFi yield generating protocols to traditional finance options reveals a stark contrast. Traditional finance yields typically max out at around 5%-6%, whereas DeFi yields can reach up to 20%-30%. Although DeFi carries higher risks, the potential returns far exceed those offered by traditional finance, making it an attractive option for many investors.

Personal experiences and case studies highlight the potential of DeFi strategies. For instance, EthenaUSD, often referred to as the“Internet Bond,” employs a delta-neutral strategy on Ethereum. By maintaining long and short positions using various DeFi strategies, it keeps the capital pool stable while generating yield through staking and funding rate differences. At Coinchange and LevelQ , we have developed similar strategies that offer competitive or superior yield opportunities.

The regulatory environment surrounding DeFi is also evolving positively. Recent shifts, such as President Trump's favorable stance on crypto and legislative clarity from bills like FIT-21 and SAB-121, signal a more supportive framework for crypto assets. Additionally, the partial approval of Ethereum's Spot ETF indicates a growing acceptance of digital assets. These changes suggest a brighter future for DeFi and crypto as a whole.

Looking ahead, the future of DeFi yield generating protocols will be increasingly competitive. Success will hinge on transparency, risk management, security, thorough audits, and a capable team to execute the vision. Meeting the goals outlined in the roadmap and maintaining community satisfaction will be crucial.

While I refrain from criticizing specific protocols, I do favor our own: Coinchange and LevelQ . Coinchange, a custodial product, offers earn infrastructure, while LevelQ, a non-custodial product, provides vaults with multiple DeFi strategies tailored to different risk appetites.