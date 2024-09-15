Reyada Unveils 20,000+ Smiles Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Reyada Medical Centre has announced the successful launch of its new initiative, the '20,000+ Smiles' campaign. This campaign launched on September 3, marks a significant achievement for their Dental department, having proudly provided care to over 20,000 care seekers.

The '20,000+ Smiles' campaign is designed to celebrate this milestone. Reyada is introducing affordable Dental packages, reaffirming its commitment to accessible, affordable, and high-quality Dental care.

The campaign was launched at their facility, emphasizing the organization's gratitude towards its dedicated dental team and support staff. The Dental team was honoured for their hard work and achievements. The event not only introduced the campaign but also boosted team morale and reinforced a sense of community and shared purpose.

Jamsheer Hamza, Managing Director at Reyada Medical Centre said“Our team is delighted to have achieved the milestone of 20,000 successful dental procedures and counting. We remain steadfast in our commitment to serving our community and continue providing affordable, accessible care of the highest quality”.

Echoing the commitment to excellence, Executive Director, Dr. Abdul Kalam emphasized,“As a JCI accredited medical centre, we uphold world-class standards to ensure the best care and clinical outcomes for every patient and we will always strive to continue to spread smiles and build confidence through our dental department.”

Reyada Medical Centre operates from 7am until 12am, every day of the week, to accommodate the diverse needs of patients. This JCI accredited multi-speciality medical facility offers a comprehensive range of medical services and houses more than 18 departments including Radiology, Laboratory, Pharmacy, Optical and Physiotherapy supported by cutting-edge technology and a team of dedicated healthcare professionals who are committed to delivering world-class healthcare to the community.