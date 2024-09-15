Silver Wings By Two Square Meters Smart Home Technology Wins Silver In A' Lighting Products And Fixtures Design Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Silver Wings

Innovative Children's Desk Lamp Recognized for Its Eye-Protective Design and Advanced Features

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious and highly respected design competitions , has announced that Silver Wings, a children's desk lamp designed by Two Square Meters Smart Home , has been awarded the Silver A' Design Award in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. This recognition highlights the lamp's exceptional design, which combines eye protection, advanced functionality, and aesthetic appeal.The Silver Wings desk lamp addresses a critical issue in children's eye health, as the myopia rate among children in China reached 53.6% in 2022. By providing a long, curved light source that evenly illuminates a 1.6m desk width and features foldable light wings to reduce hand shadows, the lamp enhances eye comfort and minimizes fatigue during extended study sessions. This innovative design aligns with the growing need for effective eye protection solutions in the lighting industry.The lamp's unique features set it apart from traditional desk lamps. The rotatable double arc light source, a new lighting structure invented by Two Square Meters Smart Home Technology, ensures uniform and comfortable illumination by dispersing light in multiple directions. The lamp also incorporates a control method that combines rotation and screen touch, providing distinct feedback for each operation. Additionally, practical study aids such as timers and clocks are included to enhance children's learning efficiency.Winning the Silver A' Design Award in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category serves as a testament to Two Square Meters Smart Home Technology's commitment to innovation and user-centric design. This recognition is expected to inspire the company to continue pushing the boundaries of lighting design, focusing on creating products that prioritize eye health, functionality, and aesthetics. The award also highlights the importance of addressing the specific needs of children in the lighting industry.Silver Wings was designed by a talented team at Two Square Meters Smart Home Technology, including Bai Xiangyu, Fei Panyan, Wang Lei, Zou Yongfei, and Yang Ruixue. Their expertise and dedication to creating a lamp that combines eye protection, innovative features, and an appealing design have been instrumental in the product's success.Interested parties may learn more about the Silver Wings desk lamp and its award-winning design at the following URL:/ada-winner-design?ID=152381About Two square meters Smart Home Technology Co. Ltd.Two Square Meters is a premium Chinese brand specializing in children's study desks. They prioritize user-centric design and originality, aiming to create a warm brand. It is committed to creating environmentally-friendly solid wood and exquisitely designed intelligent study desks, providing children with a more relaxed learning and growth environment. The brand has earned several prestigious certifications, is available in over 600 upscale malls across the country, and has been recognized with numerous design awards and national patents.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices. The selection process is rigorous, with entries blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, lighting industry experts, journalists, and academics. Silver A' Design Award-winning designs showcase exceptional technical characteristics, artistic skill, originality, and creativity, making a positive impact on everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements in design, the A' Design Award showcases pioneering innovations on a global stage, inspiring future advancements. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at the following URL:

