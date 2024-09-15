(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As he was honored with the CBC Lifetime Achievement award at the Annual Phoenix Awards Dinner, the flagship event of the CBCF's Annual Legislative Conference, noted that his administration's achievements were bolstered by the actions of the CBC.

He said, "With the CBC, we went big and we went bold and we are better off today than we were four years ago. I'm being very sincere when I say a big reason why is because boasts the highest number of Black members in American history."

Looking beyond his presidency, President Biden added, "We must show up; we must look to the future. I'm looking to you to help lead the way, to help push us forward and be the country we say we are, a country of freedom, justice and equality and proving that Black history is American history and Black excellence is American excellence."

Vice President Harris called on the CBC to leverage its history as "the conscience of the Congress" to provide a vision for the future of the country.

She said, "As a proud former CBC member I know first-hand America relies on the leaders in this room not only for a conscience but for a vision. The CBC has always had a vision for the future of our nation; a future where we can see what is possible unburdened by what has been, a future where fulfil the promise of America; a promise of freedom opportunity and justice, not just for some but for all. And today that vision is under profound threat."

She concluded, "Each of us has a job to do, and the bottom line is we know what we stand for and that's why we know what we fight for. And when the CBC fights, we win."

The winners of the 2024 Phoenix Awards are:



President Joseph R. Biden , Congressional Black Caucus Lifetime Achievement Award.

Governor of Maryland Wes Moore , Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference Honorary Co-Chairs' Award

The late Sheila Jackson-Lee , former U.S. representative for Texas's 18th congressional district, Congressional Black Caucus's Body Award

The 14th Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden , Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Chair's Award Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison , Mission In Action Award

Speaking at the event, CBCF Board Chair Rep. Terri A. Sewell (D-AL) noted that the murder of George Floyd has sparked a renewed commitment to addressing racial inequalities across American society.

She said, "The racial reckoning, brought about by the murder of George Floyd has renewed our energy and our commitment to work for social justice and economic prosperity; and to close the racial gaps that confront all of American society – in education, in income, in home ownership, in environmental justice, in public safety, and so much more."

CBCF President and CEO Nicole Austin-Hillery added that this year's ALC theme, "From Vision to Victory: Amplifying Black Voices"

acts as a challenge to engage, advocate, and drive change, adding that every voice and action strengthens our unity and determination, essential for achieving victory.

She said, "This year, doing what needs to be done means building the success we've achieved together. It's a long journey, but it's a journey of progress, and, as you've heard, we're closer than ever to moving from Vision to Victory, Amplifying Black Voices. And that theme is a challenge; it's a call to action to you – to all of us – to engage, to advocate, and to drive change. Each and every voice adds to our collective strength; every collective action emphasizes our unity and our determination. And all of those things are necessary to move us from Vision to Victory."

Awardee Quotes

Dr. Carla Hayden, "Some have noted that I am making history as the first woman and the first African American in this post, and that is true. As a descendant of people who were denied the right to read to now have the opportunity to serve and lead the institution that is our national symbol of knowledge is a historic moment, and receiving the Phoenix Award is truly one of the capstones of my career."

Governor Wes Moore said, "I am standing before you as probably the most improbable governor in America. I say that as somebody who had handcuffs on my wrists by the time I was 11, as someone who joined the army when I was 17, and as someone who went to a two-year college, but is now standing in front of you as the 63rd governor of my state and the first Black governor in the history of the state of Maryland. It is an exciting time for our state. It's an exciting time for our country and I'm so grateful to be your partner in the work."

Jaime Harrison said, "As DNC Chair, the third Black person and the first CBCF intern and CBCI bootcamper to ever serve in this role, I have been fortunate enough to use this platform to uplift our voices and fight for our communities but most importantly to give our people hope. My life is a testament that in America the son of a teen mom, the progeny of those who came to this country in chains, forced to pick cotton and clean houses, relegated to the back of the bus, can go on to chair the oldest and most powerful political party on the planet, and pick presidents."

