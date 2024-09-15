Qatar Chairs Sixth GCC-Morocco Joint Cultural Cooperation Working Group Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Rabat: Qatar, as the current chair of the GCC, presided over the sixth meeting of the Joint Cultural Cooperation Working Group between the GCC states and the Kingdom of Morocco, held in the Moroccan city of Tangier.

The meeting was chaired by Director of the Department of Culture and Arts at the of Culture Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Dulaimi and was attended by members of the GCC General Cultural Committee, along with representatives and members of the Moroccan Ministry of Culture.

The meeting discussed the strategic partnership between the GCC countries and Morocco, as well as the coordination of positions in international cultural forums.