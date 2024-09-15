Shura Council Attends Global Conference Of Young Parliamentarians

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Yerevan: The Shura Council concluded its participation on Friday in the 10th World of Young Parliamentarians, held over two days in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. The conference, themed“Avoiding Lost Generations: Preserving Education and Employment in All Circumstances,” was organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Representing the Shura Council at the event was H E Mohammed bin Omar Al Mannai, member of the Council.

The conference centred on the vital role of parliamentarians in fostering education and employment opportunities for young people, especially in the face of global challenges such as conflicts, pandemics, and climate change.

During his address at the closing session, Mohammed bin Omar Al Mannai highlighted the Shura Council's focus on education, noting that the Council actively reviews and approves legislation concerning the educational sector.

He emphasised the Council's commitment to harnessing technology in education and aligning academic specializations with labour market demands. He further reiterated the importance placed by the Shura Council on empowering national talents, ensuring their readiness to meet the evolving needs of the modern era and preparing them for future employment opportunities.

In this context, Al Mannai referenced the law on job localization within the private sector, which seeks to bolster national competencies in this critical field. He noted that this legislation is part of broader national efforts aimed at creating sustainable job opportunities for Qatari youth and increasing their participation in the private sector.

Al Mannai also stressed that the law encourages companies to prioritize the employment of Qatari citizens, fostering a supportive work environment tailored to their abilities and the demands of the market. This initiative, he said, is a significant step towards realizing the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

He also pointed to the Councils recent proposal on training and developing national talent, aimed at empowering Qatari youth in various professional sectors by enhancing training programs that raise their skills and enable them to integrate into the workforce effectively.

On the margin of the conference, H E Mohammed bin Omar Al Mannai held bilateral meetings with several key figures, including President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, H E Tulia Akson; Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly, H E Elen Simonyan; Deputy Speaker of the Serbian Parliament, H E Edin Derlic; and Member of the Armenian National Assembly and Head of the Armenia-Qatar Parliamentary Friendship Group,

H E Vahagn Aleksanyan. These meetings reviewed parliamentary cooperation and explored ways to strengthen these ties, along with a discussion of key issues raised during the conference.

Al Mannai chaired the Gulf delegation at a meeting held on the sidelines of the conference with representatives of the Scandinavian and Nordic countries. The session focused on enhancing cooperation between the Gulf parliaments and their Scandinavian counterparts.