Ooredoo Partners With Suffix To Organise 'Doha Marathon By Ooredoo 2025'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo has announced a partnership agreement with Suffix to manage the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2025, set to take place on January 17 2025.

The agreement was signed by Director of Public Relations, Social Responsibility, and Sponsorships at Ooredoo Qatar Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, alongside Suffix's General Manager Ahmad Al Majed.

Under this agreement, Suffix will be responsible for all aspects of managing the Marathon, from overseeing the major sports event on the ground to timing and registration.

Suffix boasts extensive experience in organising major marathons in the region, including managing the Gulf Bank Marathon in Kuwait for ten years, the Riyadh Marathon for three years, and the Jeddah Half Marathon, in addition to over 480 sports events since its founding in 2007.

Commenting on this partnership, Director of Public Relations, Social Responsibility, and Sponsorships Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, said:“We are pleased to sign this agreement with Suffix due to their extensive experience in organizing sports events, including marathons. The Doha Marathon by Ooredoo is the largest community sports event in Qatar, and we have entrusted Suffix to manage such major events.

“This agreement reflects Ooredoo's commitment to attracting top talents to deliver an exceptional edition of the marathon, which has reached advanced levels of excellence. We work on developing it annually in all aspects, and we will collaborate with Suffix, leveraging their extensive expertise to achieve this.”

CEO of Suffix Ahmad Al-Majed, thanked Ooredoo Qatar for their trust and confirmed that the company will work closely with Ooredoo to organize an exceptional marathon. He pointed out that Suffix's expertise will enable it to deliver a unique race edition that guarantees an enjoyable experience for all athletes. He also praised the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo, describing it as one of the most prominent and successful sporting events in the region.