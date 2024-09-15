Star Health and Policybazaar Launch ‘SUPER STAR’: A Modular Long-term Health Insurance Plan

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 12, 2024: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited (Star Health Insurance) and Policybazaar today announced the launch of ‘SUPER STAR', a personalised long-term health insurance plan which is customer-centric in nature with an objective of delivering greater customer value. This game changer product is designed to meet the evolving needs of policyholders and offers unparalleled flexibility and customization. The long-term 5-year policy term for individuals and families alike. The Super Star Insurance plan marks a paradigm shift in the health insurance landscape by offering modular coverage that adapts to customers’ needs through different life stages. SUPER STAR is a digital-only product available through the Policybazaar website and Star Health’s online portal here.

Commenting on the product launch, Mr. Sarbvir Singh, Joint Group CEO, PB Fintech, said “With healthcare costs escalating, the need for flexible, comprehensive health insurance has never been more critical. SUPER STAR meets that demand by allowing customers to choose coverage that grows with them, making it a true game changer in the industry. We’re thrilled to partner with Star Health Insurance to make this modular health insurance solution available to millions of Indian households, ensuring they have financial protection at every stage of life.”

Mr. Anand Roy, MD & CEO, Star Health Insurance, stated "At Star Health Insurance, we are delighted to partner with PolicyBazaar to unveil SUPER STAR—a transformative health insurance solution for India’s evolving needs. Fuelled by cutting-edge technology and deep sectoral insights, SUPER STAR delivers unparalleled flexibility, empowering individuals to customize their coverage at every pivotal stage of life. Setting a new benchmark in personalisation with tailored, comprehensive health protection that adapts to you, SUPER STAR promises unmatched peace of mind while democratizing quality long-term healthcare.”





