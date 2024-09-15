Ashok Leyland organizes ‘Mini Expo’ in Bhubaneswar, Showcases Advanced MHCV Innovations

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 13th September, 2024: Ashok Leyland Limited, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, has inaugurated ‘Mini Expo’ in Bhubaneswar, showcasing its latest innovations in Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV). Bhubaneswar is among the 11 exclusive locations across India selected for this expo, to demonstrate the company’s commitment to innovation and customer engagement.



The expo, featuring two simultaneous circuits, aims to bring Ashok Leyland’s cutting-edge technologies closer to customers and enthusiasts. Circuit 1, which commenced from Delhi, will progress to Raipur following its showcase in Bhubaneswar.



At the Bhubaneswar expo, Ashok Leyland is showcasing a diverse line-up of vehicles, including the AVTR 5525AN 4X2 AC; AVTR 4825HN AC; AVTR 4825TN HD AC; AVTR 3532TN 8X4; AVTR 2825TN HR 16CUM BOX; AVTR 2825RN BGS AC 9 CUM EDPTO TRANSIT MIXER; BOSS 1915 22FT; OYSTER Vi SCHOOL (53 seater); OYSTER Vi STAFF (40 seater); 15 M BUS CHASSIS; and AVTR 55T EV.



Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, President – MHCV, Ashok Leyland said, "The Mini Expo in Bhubaneswar marks a significant milestone as we continue to lead the way in the commercial vehicle segment. Odisha and Eastern India at large, have been a key market for us. We have always recognized the potential this region has and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead in this geography. The Expo is an opportunity for customers to experience our capabilities in driving the future of mobility. We are confident that our vehicles, coupled with our extensive aftermarket solutions, will demonstrate our dedication to providing comprehensive transportation solutions to our customers. We look forward to engaging with our customers and stakeholders at Bhubaneswar."







