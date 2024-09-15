Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation Commences Evaluation Process for "Innovators" Competition

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 12 September 2024: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences announced the commencement of the initial evaluation process for the "Innovators" competition, one of its leading initiatives aimed at supporting and encouraging young innovators in the fields of science and technology. The evaluation of the submitted projects began over two days to select the teams that will qualify for the next stage of the competition.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, stated, “The 'Innovators' competition seeks to identify and support young creative minds through an evaluation process based on precise and transparent standards. Through this initiative, we aim to provide the necessary opportunities to develop their innovative ideas and turn them into tangible projects that contribute to driving sustainable development and enhancing national capacities in science and technology.”

The remaining stages of the competition include the implementation phase, which will begin at the Fab Lab UAE during September and October, where the selected outstanding projects from the first phase will be executed. This will be followed by the second evaluation phase in November, which will be based on the extent to which the projects achieve the set objectives, to determine the winning teams. The winners will be announced and honored in November, reaffirming the Foundation's ongoing support for youth and encouraging them to innovate and excel in their fields.

The organizers of the competition noted that the current edition has garnered significant interest from Emirati and Gulf youth, with a total of 137 applications submitted. The judging panels comprise a group of elite experts and specialists from various fields related to the competition, who have undergone intensive training on the latest developments to ensure the application of best practices and global standards in the evaluation process. These steps reflect the Foundation's commitment to providing a fair and transparent competition that offers equal opportunities for all participants to showcase their talents and achieve their aspirations.

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences reaffirms its commitment to continuing its support for innovation and excellence in the educational community by providing a conducive environment for creators and innovators, encouraging them to turn their ideas into practical solutions that contribute to building a more innovative and progressive future.





