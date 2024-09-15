ChildhoodCancerAwarenessMonth: Early diagnosis is crucial, significantly improving survival rates

(MENAFN- ufs) BLOEMFONTEIN, 12 September 2024: A campaign like Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is vital in creating awareness and educating people about the early signs and symptoms of certain cancers. This can significantly improve the survival rate of young patients. More than 50% of people diagnosed with cancer live for more than five years, and some types of cancer have survival rates as high as 90%.



This is according to Prof Jan Du Plessis, Head of the Paediatric Oncology Unit, and Dr Mampoi Jonas, senior lecturer in Paediatric Oncology, at the University of the Free State (UFS).



“Early diagnosis is crucial because early-stage cancer is more responsive to treatment and less likely to be fatal. Due to the rarity of childhood cancer, many children get misdiagnosed or diagnosed too late with advanced stage disease. The delayed detection and diagnosis diminish the chances of successful treatment.



“Cancer awareness educates families, communities, primary-care nurses and doctors about the early signs and symptoms of certain cancers. When people are aware of these, they are more likely to be on the lookout for them when children present with suspicious clinical symptoms and signs. This also gives parents the confidence to seek help early and even make people better able to support those with the disease once a diagnosis is made,” say the paediatric oncologists.



Recorded incidences on the rise



Though childhood cancer is rare, representing only 1.2% of all cancers worldwide, the recorded incidences are increasing. In the US cancer is the number one cause of death among children, while more than 100 000 children worldwide die because of cancer.



Prof Du Plessis says there are more than 12 major types of childhood cancers and multiple subtypes. The most common types are leukaemia, lymphoma (tumours that begin in the lymph glands), brain tumours, nephroblastoma (cancer of the kidneys) and soft tissue sarcomas.



According to Dr Jonas, most cancers in children are thought to develop because of mutations in genes that lead to uncontrolled cell growth and eventually cancer. Although environmental pollutants have been implicated in some cancers, our experience has been that most paediatric cancers rather occur sporadically.



The reasons for the increase of reported incidence of cancer in children, could be to the increase in population numbers and better awareness of childhood cancers. Another reason might be that more children are being diagnosed who were previously misdiagnosed, explains Prof Du Plessis.



Treatments



Childhood cancers are treated with chemotherapy, surgery and radiation therapy under the care of a paediatric oncologist. Not much can be done about the genetic mutations, but parents can ensure that their children stay safe in the sun (slip, slop, slap campaign – slip on a shirt, slop on some suncream and slap on a hat), get their children vaccinated against HPV infection, help their children stay active and keep a healthy weight and talk to them about smoking.



Prof Du Plessis says the South African paediatric oncology community are currently busy with a few research studies regarding standardising treatment protocols for certain childhood cancers. This is to find out how our children are responding to these protocols and to see if there are different factors affecting the outcomes of South African children. These protocols are based on international treatment protocols with a few adjustments for local circumstances and resources.



They are involved with the Hodgkins lymphoma, neuroblastoma, retinoblastoma, germ cell tumour studies and contributed to a research study evaluating the nutritional status and interventions to improve the nutritional status of local patients. Registrars presented local (Bloemfontein) data at an international conference (SIOP Africa) on hepatoblastomas and osteosarcomas



“For many childhood cancer may not be a priority or something they would like to think about. Unfortunately for many of my patient’s parents the truth is that the day before their children were diagnosed with cancer, they were also not a cancer parent. However, their lives changed for ever with these four words: ‘Your child has cancer’.



“Childhood cancer is more than chemo and no hair. It is rather about resilience, strength, hope, family, courage, cuddles, and bravery. Your life will be changed for ever if you have ever seen a child fight cancer. Their smiles will make your heart melt and make you realise the importance of the simple things in life,” declare Prof Du Plessis and Dr Jonas.





Early warning signs for parents



The Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa (CHOC) has a campaign which emphasises the importance of recognising the early warning signs of childhood cancer. They use Siluan’s Early Warning Signs to raise awareness and promote early diagnosis which are:

• S – Seek medical help early for ongoing symptoms

• I – White spot in the eye, new squint, sudden blindness or bulging eyeball.

• L – Lump on the stomach, pelvis, head, arms, legs, testicle, or glands

• U – Unexplained fever present for over two weeks, weight loss, fatigue, pale appearance, easy bruising, and bleeding

• A – Aching bones, joints, back, and easy fractures

• N – Neurological signs, a change in walk, balance or speech, regression, continuous headaches with/without vomiting, and an enlarged head



While these symptoms can be subtle or easily attributed to other causes, it’s important to consult a doctor if they persist or worsen. If you notice any of these symptoms in a child or teen, seek professional medical help promptly. Early detection of cancer saves lives in both children and teens.









