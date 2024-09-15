First Generation Entrepreneurs Club (FGEC) flag off Utthan in Kolkata; bringing together 150+ aspiring business leaders

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 13th September: More than 150 young entrepreneurs (and more importantly, many of them are women entrepreneurs) from across business and industry verticals, assembled in Kolkata recently to flag off Utthan, the inaugural event of what is aptly called the First Generation Entrepreneurs Club (FGEC), first such organisation in the country. Co-founded by four startup owners- Sandip Joardar, the Founder of Cha-Khor, a unique startup, Manas Protim Mondal, CEO of RIKI Traders International Pvt Ltd that offers expert guidance on global trade, Sourav Joarder, Co-Founder of Cha-Khor India Ventures Pvt Ltd, and a certified football coach and physical trainer, and Arijit Hajra, CEO of Think Again Lab, also known as the Robot Man of India, FGEC aims at empowering first-generation entrepreneurs by providing them with the tools, knowledge, and network necessary to succeed. This is something that was missing in the city’s entrepreneurship or startup ecosystem.

“We are passionate about empowering and supporting first-generation entrepreneurs on their journey to success. Our mission is to provide the essential resources, mentorship, and community needed to turn entrepreneurial dreams into reality. We understand the unique challenges faced by first time entrepreneurs and are dedicated to offering personalized guidance, comprehensive resources, and a vibrant network of like-minded individuals. With FGEC, you are never alone in your entrepreneurial journey,” said Sandip Joardar, Co-founder, FGEC.

"We promise to create a supportive environment where aspiring business owners can thrive, innovate, and achieve their goals. Through tailored mentorship, educational programs, and valuable resources, we strive to make entrepreneurial success accessible to everyone,” said Sourav Joardar, Co-founder.





