Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission Holds Meeting
Date
9/15/2024 3:10:44 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan convened for
another meeting on Saturday, chaired by Mazahir Panahov,
Azernews reports.
The session began with the approval of the protocol from the
September 12 meeting.
The commission then reviewed appeals related to the snap
parliamentary elections held on September 1, 2024.
Decisions were made on the appeals in accordance with legal
timeframes and procedures, following a transparent, objective, and
comprehensive investigation of the applications and information
received. The CEC annulled the election results at several polling
stations due to irregularities that prevented the accurate
determination of voter intent and contravened the Election Code
requirements.
Media representatives attended the meeting, which also included
extensive discussions on other current issues.
MENAFN15092024000195011045ID1108674774
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.