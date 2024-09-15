QNA Participates In BRICS Media Summit In Moscow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: The BRICS Summit kicked off in Moscow on Saturday and will continue until September 17, with the participation of heads of leading BRICS media entities as well as media outlets from countries that have expressed interest in expanding cooperation with the group.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) is taking part with a delegation headed by QNA Director-General Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi.

In a statement to Russian TASS news agency on the sidelines of his participation in the BRICS Media Summit, QNA Director-General said:“Lately, the QNA has broadened the use of AI technologies in the work of its departments in cooperation with the Microsoft corporation. This has been done in order to meet global trends for the use of such technologies, and also with regard to their active use in the media sphere.”

Al Rumaihi pointed out that QNA delegation will discuss the use of AI technologies in the media during their participation in the BRICS Media Summit

Regarding projects that QNA delegation plans to discuss with other participants, Al Rumaihi said that the QNA has many ideas on how to improve media work through wider use of AI technologies, adding that this will make news and analysis more accessible and attractive for a large audience.

The QNA Director-General noted that the QNA had received a Microsoft award for innovations in the use of AI technologies during a Microsoft summit in Qatar earlier this year, adding that the BRICS Media Summit will provide broader opportunities to discuss most pressing important matters and their media coverage and allow sharing experience regarding present-day technologies.

On Qatari-Russian cooperation in the media field, he said that the QNA's cooperation with Russian media outlets is developing within the framework of bilateral agreements on exchange of information, adding:“These agreements present an important milestone in the process of boosting media cooperation between Qatar and Russia, because they encourage sharing of information, news stories and analytical materials, bolstering mutual understanding and informing the public in both Qatar and Russia with major events.”