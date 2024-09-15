Qatardebate Promotes Debate Culture Among Youth In Iraq

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: QatarDebate Center organised an advanced-level training programme at the recently inaugurated Kurdistan Debate Center in Erbil, Iraq, as part of QatarDebates vision to nurture constructive dialogue, and spread leadership skills and the culture of debate in the region.

Involving 40 trainees, the programme aims to empower young people with regards to debates and prepare the next generation of judges for local and international competitions, forming the cornerstone of the Kurdistan Debate Center.

The training focused on interactive exercises and activities designed to introduce participants to the fundamentals of debating and debate-judging, as well as ways to utilise these skills in the context of wider society. Moreover, it included practical aspects relating to efficiently managing judging sessions and handling potential issues during debates.

Commenting on the training programme, Communications Manager at QatarDebate Center Reem Al Musallam said that the center has extensive experience in debate training and fostering relations.

She noted that the collaboration with the Kurdistan Debate Center is a great example of integrating efforts to support cultural and intellectual education, preparing the youth to face future challenges and creating a strong civil society.