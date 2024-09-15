Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates El Salvador On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent Sunday a cable to President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's National Day. His Highness the Crown Prince wished the president all wellness and El Salvador and its people further progress and prosperity. (end) aa

