Kuwait PM Congratulates El Salvador On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent Sunday a cable to President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's National Day. (end) aa

