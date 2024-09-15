Russia Warns Of Potential Nuclear Response Amid Western Actions In Ukraine

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, Sep 15 (IANS) Russia's patience regarding a nuclear response to Western actions in Ukraine is wearing thin, warned Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's security council, in a message posted on his Telegram channel.

Medvedev said that while "a nuclear conflict is in no one's interest," Russia has thus far exercised restraint in utilising its nuclear capabilities in response to Western involvement, particularly concerning high-precision strikes deep into Russian territory. However, he cautioned that "even the greatest patience has its limits."

This warning came following recent US discussions regarding the provision of Army Tactical Missile Systems to Ukraine, which could enable strikes deeper into Russian territory, Xinhua news agency reported.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov claimed that Western leaders had already decided whether to allow Ukraine's use of long-range missiles and had informed Kyiv - forcing Moscow to respond with its own actions.

“The decision has been made, the carte blanche and all indulgences have been given (to Kyiv), so we are ready for everything,” Ryabkov said, state-owned RIA news agency reported.

The Kremlin has also signalled its awareness of the escalating threat, with the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noting that Russia is preparing countermeasures.