Jordan Urges Int'l Recognition Of Palestine's UN Membership At Arab League Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Wednesday participated in a high-level meeting, that saw the participation of representatives and ambassadors from Latin American and Caribbean countries to Egypt.

The meeting, held at the League's headquarters, aimed to urge Latin American and Caribbean nations to formally recognise the State of Palestine and support its bid for full membership in the UN and its key bodies, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In his address, Jordan's permanent representative to the Arab League, Amjad Adaileh, reiterated the Kingdom's unwavering support for Palestine's full UN membership, emphasising the Palestinian people's right to an independent, sovereign state along the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

he also pointed out that the recent UN General Assembly resolution, backed by 143 countries, underscores the global consensus on Palestine's right to self-determination, stressing that the vote not only proves the legitimacy of Palestine's bid for full UN membership but also reinforces Israel's status as an occupying power violating these rights.

Adaileh urged the Latin American and Caribbean representatives to support Palestine's right to full UN membership, reiterating that this stance aligns with principles of justice, international law, and the rejection of occupation and aggression.

The ambassador also called on the international community to stand against Israel's continued denial of Palestinian rights.