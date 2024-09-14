Janet Schoen Encourages Women To Embrace Change In Unstoppable! Volume 4 - The Powerhouse Edition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Life and Mindset Coach Shares Her Journey of Overcoming Challenges in International Best-Selling Anthology.

OH, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly features Janet Schoen, a Certified Life and Mindset Coach, in Unstoppable! Volume 4 - The Powerhouse Edition. This latest volume of the Unstoppable! series, which highlights the inspiring stories of women overcoming significant life challenges, has achieved breakthrough success, reaching the top spot in 25 categories across three countries, solidifying its performance as a global bestseller.Unstoppable! Volume 4 brings together the powerful stories of 25 women from various backgrounds, each sharing their personal journeys of resilience, growth, and eventual accomplishments. Building on the success of previous volumes, this edition continues to inspire readers by showcasing the strength and determination of women who have turned adversity into empowering opportunities for personal and professional growth.Janet's chapter is a compelling addition to the book As a Life and Mindset Coach, Janet is passionate about helping women over 35 find happiness, embrace change, and live in the present moment. Her chapter in Unstoppable! Volume 4 reflects her commitment to empowering women to step out of their comfort zones and pursue their dreams, regardless of the challenges they may face.“Being a part of Unstoppable is an honour and a privilege,” Janet made clear.“Sharing my story of overcoming, awareness, and taking steps out of my comfort zone are examples to inspire others to do the same. Many times, throughout our lives, we are resistant to change because of fear or a feeling of discomfort because change may be scary. I know that my story will empower other women to decide to change their lives and follow their heart.”Janet's narrative in Unstoppable! Volume 4 is an inspiring account of her journey from fear to fulfillment. By sharing her own experiences, Janet aims to provide a source of inspiration and encouragement, showing other women that they too can overcome their fears and achieve their full potential.“By becoming a Best-Selling author, it enables me to give the gift of legacy to our family. They will be able to share the book and story for generations to come,” Janet says about becoming a best-selling author.“Being an author brings feelings of great joy and gratitude to my heart. Sharing stories that are filled with hope, overcoming, and inspiration are gifts for everyone in the world to enjoy. Wanting to help is an important part of who I am.”Janet Schoen's mission is to empower women to find happiness and joy in their lives, even when faced with challenges. She believes that by embracing awareness and taking on life's challenges with a positive mindset, women can create a life filled with fulfillment and purpose.“It is possible to fill your own cup without guilt,” Janet states.“When we have the awareness, we empower ourselves to take on life's activities that were hidden, which enables us to live a life of experience, happiness, and true joy.”Janet's advice to women who want to become unstoppable is to trust their decisions and commit fully to their chosen path.“When we make decisions on things and believe it to be the path to follow, go all in on it,” Janet advises.“Making that first step can be hard; but, by keeping your word to yourself, you will build confidence and it shows the universe that you are willing to do the necessary steps to accomplish that decision. 'Everything in life happens for a reason, at its appointed time.'”For more information about Janet Schoen and her work as a Life and Mindset Coach, please visit her Facebook, follow her on Instagram, and reach out by email at ....

