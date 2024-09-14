Red Alert For Extremely Heavy Rain Issued In THESE States Till September 18. Check IMD Weather Forecast Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall several parts of the states till September 18, including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. As per IMD, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over South Jharkhand on 15 September, Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh on September 15 to 17 and West Madhya Pradesh on September 17 and 18.

The weather department added that the reason for extremely heavy rains is the deep depression that has formed over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh.

Check full IMD forecast

As per IMD, orange alert too has been issued in several states today, including Odisha, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh today i.e. September 15 while in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during September 15 and 16 and Assam and Meghalaya during September 18 to 20.

In Northwest India, isolated heavy rains has been predicted over East Uttar Pradesh on 16th and 17th September and over West Uttar Pradesh on 17th September.

In South India, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep with isolated to scattered rainfall over the remaining region during the week.

The weather bureau has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the northern Bay of Bengal and the coasts of Bangladesh, West Bengal, and Odisha until the morning of September 16 as rough sea condition is likely to prevail over north Bay of Bengal and along and off West Bengal-Odisha coasts from 15th till morning of 16th September.

Additionally, squally winds with speeds of 45-55 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, are expected over Gangetic West Bengal (including Kolkata) and nearby areas in north Odisha and Jharkhand from the night of September 14 until the morning of September 15. Additionally, winds reaching 40-50 km/h, with gusts up to 60 km/h, are forecasted for north Chhattisgarh and neighboring regions of east Madhya Pradesh and southeast Uttar Pradesh from the evening of September 15 through the evening of September 16.