Tatanagar-Patna, Deoghar-Varanasi Among 6 New Vande Bharat Trains To Be Flagged Of Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi will flag off six new Vande Bharat trains for different locations on Sunday. PM Modi will to Jharkhand and flag off six Vande Bharat trains at Tatanagar Junction Railway Station around 10 am, said a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

| Top News: PM Modi to flag off new Vande Bharat trains in Jharkhand; more

The six Vande Bharat Express trains, yet to be launched, will improve the connectivity on these routes:

1) Tatanagar – Patna

2) Bhagalpur - Dumka - Howrah

3) Brahmapur - Tatanagar

4) Gaya - Howrah

5) Deoghar – Varanasi

6) Rourkela - Howrah

| Stones pelted at Vande Bharat train, window panes damaged ahead of flagging off Check details about these six trains here:

Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat Express: It will operate six days a week. It is expected to complete its journey in about seven hours. The train will depart from Tatanagar at 6 am and arrive in Patna by 1 pm, while the return service will leave Patna at 3 pm and reach Tatanagar at 11 pm.

Deoghar-Varanasi route: This service will travel via the Kiul-Gaya route in Bihar, with a scheduled stop at Nawada. The Varanasi-Deoghar Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week, except Tuesday, The Times of India quoted Eastern Railway's chief public relations officer Kausik Mitra as saying.

| Vande Bharat Express serving food of '5 Star hotel standard': Influencer

Tatanagar-Berhampur: The train will operate six days a week, excluding Tuesdays. This marks the fourth Vande Bharat Express for Odisha.

Bhagalpur - Dumka - Howrah: T he train will connect three states Bihar Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Gaya - Howrah: It will also run six days a week , except Thursday.

"As of date (September 14, 2024), with a fleet of 54 trains (108 services), Vande Bharat has completed a total of around 36,000 trips and carried over 3.17 crore passengers,” the Railway Ministry said.

This expansion follows the recent inauguration of three other Vande Bharat routes linking Meerut to Lucknow, Madurai to Bengaluru, and Chennai to Nagercoil.