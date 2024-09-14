Pilots And Hot Air Balloons Announced For September 19-22 H-E-B Central Market Plano Balloon Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) central-market-pla.png" width="300" height="231" alt="2024 H-E-B | Central Plano Balloon Pilots and Hot Air Balloons" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

2024 H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Pilots and Hot Air Balloons

Light Up The Sky Banner For H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival

central-ma.png" width="300" height="231" alt="2024 Map for H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

2024 Map for H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival

Celebrating 45 years the four-day weekend features hot air balloons, concerts on Fox 4 Stage, fireworks, drone show and RE/MAX of Texas parachute exhibition.

- Amy Leone, Balloon Operations CoordinatorPLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival is going to Light Up The Sky with bright and beautifully designed hot air balloons on September 19-22 at Oak Point Park. The 2024 participating pilots have a total of 37,500 hours of flight time and will be led by Balloonmeister and seasoned aviator, Pat Cannon, who is also the President of the Balloon Federation of America.The official list of participating hot air balloons and pilots are as follows:IMON8 – Jeff Abel of Haslett, TexasHighly Cool for Fox 4 – Keith Berry of Poplar Bluff, MissouriExcellence – Billy Broker of Plano, Texas and Pat CannonBig Red Again – Joe Calabrette of Hickory Creek, TexasH-E-B – Amie Cato of Reno, TexasWhisk Away – Amie Cato of Reno, TexasAnnie the Ladybug – Michael Celentano of Frisco, TexasLarry the Bear – Brian Chase of Moscow, PennsylvaniaHaunted Mansion – Darrell Duer, Jr. of Oklahoma City, OklahomaFlying Saucer – Charles Edwards of Palm Harbor, FloridaJersey Lilly – Bob Evans of Center, TexasZiggy – Mike Fielding of Oak Point, TexasAmelia Bearhart – Michael Ford of Fort Worth, TexasStar Stepper – Joshua Goll of Longview, TexasUpRohr 2 – Dave Griffin of Frisco, TexasStardust – Amanda Ibbotson-Sullivan of Fort Worth, TexasFirst Due – Clayton Kemp of Frisco, TexasSky Sailor – Steve LeMay of McKinney, Texas and Terry Lance of Frisco, TexasMango the Seahorse – Rollie Little of Glendale, Arizona and Jacob Little of Phoenix, ArizonaRE/MAX – Steve Lombardi of Edgewood, TexasFired Up Too – Michael Marx of Prosper, TexasGiddy Up – Trevor Matejowsky of Dallas, TexasFreedom Breeze – Collin McClung of Longview, TexasPurple People Eater – Alisa Metzler of Newmanstown, PennsylvaniaC-TOT – Jason Provost of Hurst, TexasGizzmo – Matt Robison of Fort Worth, TexasUpRohr – Brian Rohr of Lucas, TexasSpirit's Rainbow – Michael Scott of Oklahoma City, OklahomaNo Problemz – Robert Snyder of Austin, TexasNorth Wind – Kerry Speicher of Longview, TexasDawn's Light – Lillian Speicher of Longview, TexasMister Z – Dan Stukas of Central, South CarolinaLil Nugget – Scott Vesely of Frisco, TexasLovin' Life in the Air – Lowell White of Forney, TexasCalypso – Eric Wiggins of Longview, TexasCosmic Crisp Apple – Steve Wilkinson of Palm Desert, California“This year we invite attendees to walk inside a cold inflated hot air balloon envelope that will remain laying on the ground. We've partnered with Uplifting Adventures to create an experience that allows an inside out view, great photos, and educational facts about the fabric of the envelope, structure of the basket and more. The walk thru is free for all ages and scheduled at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday* and Sunday* and from 4:00 - 5:30 p.m. on Friday* and Saturday*,” says Amy Leone, Balloon Operations Coordinator and Vice/Chair – Secretary on the Plano Balloon Festival Board of Directors. *(weather permitting)The four-day weekend kicks off with a special family-friendly concert by the Plano Symphony Orchestra on the FOX4 Main Stage on Thursday, September 19. The celebration continues with Ice House Band presented by Baylor Scott White The Heart Hospital, Fireworks Show by Pyrotex and Drone Shows by Sky Elements. Attractions also include the RE/MAX Parachute Team, more than 30 food concessionaires, and cool vendors to shop.The Central Market Kids Fun Zone has swirling carnival rides, bouncy inflatable slides, and free craft activity stations.Festival Dates & HoursSeptember 19 – 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.September 20 – 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.September 21 – 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.September 22 – 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Tickets & ParkingAdmission, tickets and parking pricing are as follows:.$10 General Admission.$5 Kids Ages 3-12.$5 Seniors 65 and Over.FREE for Kids 36” and Under.$10 Off-site Parking and $15 Prime Parking.$20 All Day Kids Fun Zone Ride Wristband.$50 VIP Plano Symphony Orchestra ConcertThe H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival is sponsored by H-E-B, Central Market, RE/MAX, BMW, Baylor Scott & White the Heart Hospital Plano, McKinney, Denton, FOX 4, and MORE 27.More information is available at and also posted to Facebook and Instagram .The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. takes place in an outdoor, uncovered venue and has a NO REFUND POLICY. In the unlikely event the Festival is suspended or cancelled due to inclement weather, city, state, national, or local public health concerns/restrictions, force majeure or other causes beyond Festival control there will be no refunds or a rescheduled date. When severe weather conditions exist in close proximity to the Festival grounds, we may choose to delay the event for an hour or more, before deciding to cancel or proceed. The onsite attendees safety is our primary concern. If weather conditions dictate, we may have to cancel a specific day's activities. If the weather conditions improve, we will evaluate the forecast and re-open the Festival.About Plano Balloon Festival, Inc.The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. is a non-profit 501c3 organized for the purpose of staging a premier community-based and family-oriented hot air balloon event, offering other local non-profits volunteer opportunities within the Festival operations. The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. makes a direct impact on the Collin County community by dispersing funds to participating non-profit agencies and has donated more than $3 million since inception.

