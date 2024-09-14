G-7 Strongly Condemns Iran's Export Of Ballistic Missiles To Russia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- Foreign ministers of the G-7 Group strongly condemned Saturday Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia to use them in Ukraine.

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the EU, condemn in the strongest possible terms Iran's export and Russia's procurement of Iranian ballistic missiles," the foreign ministers said in a joint statement.

The foreign ministers warned that Iran continued transfer of weaponry to Russia despite repeated international calls to stop, represents a further escalation of its military support to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

"Russia has used Iranian weaponry such as UAVs to kill Ukrainian civilians and strike their critical infrastructure. Russia's aggression constitutes a flagrant violation of international law including the UN Charter," clarified the statement. The G-7 ministers stressed that Iran must immediately cease all support to "Russia's illegal and unjustifiable war against Ukraine" and halt such transfers of ballistic missiles, UAVs and related technology, which constitute a direct threat to the Ukrainian people as well as European and international security more broadly.

They vowed firm commitment to hold Iran to account for its unacceptable support for Russia's illegal war in Ukraine that further undermines global security.

"In line with our previous statements on the matter, we are already responding with new and significant measures," they added. (end)

