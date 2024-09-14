Dialogue With CGT Leaders! You Are Invited To Join The 2024 Genscript Biotech Global Forum.London To Discuss The Future Together

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PISCATAWAY, N.J., Sept. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2024 marks a milestone year for continuous advancements in Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT). The global launch of Amtagvi, a Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, has ushered in a new era for solid tumor using cell therapy. PM359, the world's first lead editing therapy, has been approved for clinical trials, signaling another leap forward in gene editing technology. Meanwhile, INT2104, the first in vivo edited CAR-T therapy, is set to enter clinical trials, greatly expanding the development pathway for CAR-T therapies...

Alongside this flourishing growth, both opportunities and challenges arise. How to carve out new frontiers in the vast and promising yet risky CGT market and precisely navigate the path forward has become a key focus for the entire industry and beyond.

On November 20, 2024, the "2024 GenScript Biotech Global Forum . London," themed "Unlock the Full Potential of Cell and Gene Therapies," will bring together leading global experts to discuss the future of CGT development, driving progress and transformation within the industry.

This year's forum is packed with highlights, including the presence of Dr. James Wilson, a distinguished scientist in the field of gene therapy. Also making an appearance is Miguel Forte, a leading figure who spans academia, industry, and regulatory sectors. Ying Huang, CEO of Legend Biotech, will represent the industry as a featured guest. The gathering of so many esteemed experts promise not only a feast of ideas and insights but also the stimulation of innovative thinking and the promotion of cross-sector collaboration, driving the CGT industry towards robust growth. We look forward to witnessing the birth of more groundbreaking innovations and opening a new chapter in industry development at this forum.

As a leader in the biotech industry, GenScript is committed to fostering dialogue and collaboration by establishing a professional global platform for exchange, with the goal of advancing innovation in the Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) sector. GenScript has successfully hosted two previous global forums during JPM Week, and as part of the GenScript Biotech Global Forum series, the London forum will also focus on the latest developments in CGT. It will bring together global industry leaders to envision the future together.

James Wilson, a prominent figure in the field of gene therapy, will attend the forum and participate actively. Renowned for his groundbreaking work in Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) vector design and application, Dr. Wilson has made significant contributions. His team developed several safe and effective AAV vectors that have successfully transitioned from the lab to clinical practice, greatly advancing gene therapy and offering new hope to patients with rare genetic diseases.

Today, this industry titan has successfully transitioned from academia to the business world, with two new companies spun out from the University of Pennsylvania: GEMMA Biotherapeutics and Franklin Biolabs. GEMMA is focused on developing innovative therapies for rare diseases, with a pipeline that includes PBGM01 for GM1 gangliosidosis, PBKR03 for Krabbe disease, and PBML04 for metachromatic leukodystrophy. Franklin, on the other hand, is a contract research organization (CRO) for gene therapy companies, offering comprehensive solutions from discovery to development and distribution. At this forum, James Wilson will focus on the field of gene therapy, sharing his wealth of experience and insights.

Meanwhile, for this forum, we are honored to invite Miguel Forte, a key figure in the field of Cell and Gene Therapy who spans academia, industry, and regulatory sectors . He will deliver a keynote speech focusing on the current state of CGT, analyzing future development opportunities and addressing the urgent challenges that lie ahead, providing attendees with comprehensive knowledge sharing and strategic guidance.

Miguel Forte is a versatile leader in the field of Cell and Gene Therapy, with over 20 years of deep experience in academia, industry, and regulatory affairs. Dr. Forte has held significant roles at international pharmaceutical companies such as BMS and UCB, where he was deeply involved in the development, launch, and business expansion of several key products, gaining extensive experience in product development and commercialization. During his tenure as Chief Medical Officer and Chief Operating Officer at TxCell, Dr. Forte demonstrated exceptional strategic development skills, leading the company through a successful IPO and multiple funding rounds, significantly advancing the development of CGT products. Subsequently, Dr. Forte served as CEO of Zelluna Immunotherapy and Bone Therapeutics, where he not only led Zelluna through critical financing and initiated an allogeneic CGT development strategy for solid tumors but also directed Bone through strategic restructuring, multiple financings, and important acquisitions. Notably, his previous roles at the Portuguese and European Medicines Agency (EMA) have provided Dr. Forte with a wealth of experience in drug approval and regulatory policy development.

Currently, Miguel Forte serves as the CEO and Co-Founder of Kiji Therapeutics, a company focused on offering new treatment options for patients with refractory diseases using advanced gene editing technologies and cell engineering. Its pipeline primarily concentrates on CGT therapies for solid tumors. His extensive experience and insights will provide a comprehensive, multidimensional perspective on the industry, offering valuable inspiration.

This forum also features several thematic discussions that delve deeply into hot topics across the entire industry chain, including technological innovations and breakthroughs in cell therapy, advances in gene therapy and mRNA vaccines, challenges in CGT manufacturing, and future pathways for CGT from an investment perspective.

In the roundtable discussion on technological innovations and breakthroughs in cell therapy, leaders from major CGT companies, such as Ying Huang, CEO of Legend Biotech, Pascal Touchon, President and CEO of Atara Biotherapeutics, Biao Zheng, CEO of Bangio Biotech, and Jason Foster, CEO of Ori Biotech , will participate.

Cilta-cel, a cell therapy product from Legend Biotech, has recently received approvals from the FDA and the European Commission for use in second-line treatment of multiple myeloma. Also, it has been approved for market release in China, promising to benefit more patients. Atara Biotherapeutics has launched Ebvallo, the world's first off-the-shelf T cell therapy, marking the dawn of the off-the-shelf cell therapy era. BRL Medicine's new-generation allogeneic CAR-T therapy, TyU19, has been successfully applied to refractory autoimmune diseases, enriching the application scenarios of CAR-T therapies. The proprietary fully automated and standardized CGT manufacturing platform from Ori Biotech is set to significantly reduce production costs, bringing the goal of increased patient accessibility closer.

During the roundtable, industry leaders from the pioneering companies will discuss how CAR-T therapies are transcending boundaries, transitioning from hematological malignancies to new frontiers in solid tumor treatments. They will analyze the latest advancements and challenges in TIL therapies, CAR-T therapies, and allogeneic cell therapies, while also forecasting the breakthroughs and urgent challenges in the CGT field. Their insights will provide strategic guidance for high-level industry development, aiming to extend the benefits of CGT therapies to a broader patient population.

In addition, there are numerous compelling highlights that you simply cannot afford to miss:

Cutting-edge Technology Sharing: Leading biotech companies will present their latest research achievements focused on the entire CGT industry chain. Attendees will gain profound insights into innovative technologies and explore how to achieve breakthroughs for successful clinical application.

Engage with International Experts: Renowned international experts will gather to discuss hot topics in the CGT field, including cutting-edge technological innovations and breakthroughs, as well as industrialization challenges and opportunities. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact and engage in in-depth discussions with global industry leaders.

Investment & Financing Collaboration Opportunities: The forum provides a global stage for exchange and collaboration, where investors, researchers, and executives from around the world will explore future trends and potential opportunities in the CGT industry, uncovering collaborative prospects and charting a grand blueprint for synergistic development.

Further exciting content will be updated continuously. The "2024 GenScript Biotech Global Forum" will offer profound inspiration and reflection for professionals, scholars, and entrepreneurs in the CGT field. Let us join top global thought leaders to address the potential challenges of the next decade in CGT, and drive the industry towards new heights through innovation and collaboration.

