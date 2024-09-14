Russia Sharing Nuclear Secrets With Iran Fuels US, UK Worries

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The US and UK are increasingly concerned that Russia is sharing with Iran secret information and that could bring it closer to being able to build nuclear weapons, in exchange for Tehran providing Moscow with ballistic missiles for its war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has increased its cooperation with Iran over its ambitions to obtain atomic weapons in recent months, according to Western officials familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss assessments that haven't been made public.

The development was discussed by US and UK officials in Washington this week, the people added, as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met President Joe Biden at the White House for a strategic meeting on foreign policy. They described it as worrying, and an escalation of Russia and Iran's military ties.

Russia's foreign ministry, Iran's embassy at the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, and the US National Security Council didn't respond to requests for comment.



Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested that Russia was exchanging nuclear technology with Tehran during a press conference in London last week, during which he said Moscow had received a shipment of Iran's Fath-360 ballistic missiles.

“For its part, Russia is sharing technology that Iran seeks - this is a two-way street - including on nuclear issues, as well as some space information,” Blinken said.

Iran insists it isn't looking to produce nuclear weapons, although there've been growing concerns the Persian Gulf nation could build them in response to escalating tensions with Israel.