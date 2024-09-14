Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna Arrested For Threatening, Using Casteist Slurs Against BBMP Contractor

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Munirathna, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Karnataka, was arrested on Saturday for threatening, using casteist slurs against Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractor.

The arrest was made hours after the contractor met Karnataka Chief Siddaramaia and demanded action against the MLA.

Cheluvaraju, the BBMP contractor, had also alleged that were not taking any action even after the FIR was registered. Three others, including officials, have also been named in the FIR.

The MLA was arrested in Kolar, reported India Today. He was being brought to Bengaluru, after which arrest formalities would be completed.

In the FIRs registered at the Vyalikaval police station, Cheluvaraju accused the MLA of demanding ₹30 lakh as a bribe and threatening to terminate his contract if he did not pay the amount.

In his complaint, the contractor alleged that in 2021, Munirathna had demanded ₹20 lakh from him over a solid waste disposal contract. However, the civic body did not sanction him the vehicles despite making payment for getting 10 auto trippers for a waste management contract, reported PTI.

The contractor, in the FIR, also alleged at the Karnataka MLA repeatedly harassed, abused and physically assaulted him. He further claimed that the MLA did not allow him to execute his work and had even slapped him in September 2023.

Meanwhile, citing violation of party discipline, the state BJP has issued a show cause notice to Munirathna asking him to clarify allegations against him before the disciplinary committee within five days.





Cheluvaraju also alleged that because of the repeated harassment, he even thought of ending his life, it said.

The FIR was registered under SC and the ST (prevention of atrocities) Act and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police added.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to social media platform 'X' and alleged "leaders @BJP4Karnataka who talk about rituals and culture first clean the mouth of your MLA Munirathna and tell the town. BJP's slogan that we are all Hindus is only limited to the election season".