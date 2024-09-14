(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BEIJING, China, (TV BRICS) – Yanggao County in Shanxi Province, known for its vegetable farming, is successfully growing vegetables from seeds that were in space, reported by China Daily, a partner of TV BRICS.

Tomatoes, okra, aubergines, pumpkins, and red peppers grown from seeds that spent some time orbiting the Earth are bearing fruit in a greenhouse at the Hualian Agricultural Demonstration Centre.

Experts say the effects of the space environment, such as weightlessness and oxygen deprivation, changed the internal structure of the seeds.

“Space vegetables” are characterised by an increased content of vitamins and beneficial trace elements and show increased yields and disease resistance.

This is the first time in the county that variety innovation research activities have been carried out with space seeds, specialists claim. The research promises to increase farmers' income and promote the development of agriculture in China.

The post Vegetable seeds that have travelled in space produce crops in China appeared first on Caribbean News Global .