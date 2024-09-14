Soldier Injured As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Rajouri

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Rajouri/Jammu- An personnel was in an encounter with terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, security officials said.

The encounter occurred in the Kalal area of the Nowshera sector when army guarding the LoC intercepted a group of terrorists trying to infiltrate into this side, the officials said.

This was the second infiltration attempt by terrorists in Nowshera in the past week. Earlier on September 9, two heavily armed terrorists were killed near the LoC in the Laam area of this sector.

Army troops noticed some terrorists and challenged them, leading to a gunfight which continued for some time, the officials said, adding the terrorists fled into the nearby forest and a massive search operation is on to track down and neutralize them.

