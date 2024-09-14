SCO: A New Road Map

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
by Dr Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan
The most recently held 23rd Meeting of Ministers of
the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Member States responsible for
Foreign Economic and Trade Activities in Islamabad yesterday
vividly reflecting the golden principles of Shanghai Spirit
comprising openness, inclusiveness, mutual trust, political
cooperation and last but not least economic cooperation among the
SCO member countries.
Going forward, all members' countries should jointly persuade
develop common strategies to mitigate the socio-economic
consequences of looming threats of US FED constant tight monetary
policies, ongoing trade war, technology sanctions, disruptions of
trade in international waters, deflation, economic stagnation and
last but not least, non-state actors mainly climate change,
terrorism, human & drugs migration, labour and economic
vulnerabilities in the region and beyond.
In this regard, the Chinese President Xi's policies of openness,
transparency, modernization, digitalization, artificial
intelligence, qualitative industrialization and last but not least
green transformation must be followed and implemented in order to
make the SCO an economically vibrant, industrially diversified,
technologically innovative, ecologically green and last but not
least, financially integrated to set-up there on banking &
financial system with their own currency and payment system to
mitigate ongoing economic, financial sanctions and energy payments
in which the role of China, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan,
Pakistan and Iran would be game changer in the days to come.
The policy makers of SCO should also study the Ten Policies of
Shavkat Mirziyoyev which may be a value addition in greater
regional connectivity, socio-economic integration, banking &
financial cooperation and last but not least, green transformation
among the SCO countries. Moreover, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's
socio-economic transformative and green technologies translating
policies should also be studied and followed for enhancing the
greater role of the SCO.
BRI, CPEC and Gwadar would be a new winning horse for easy and
smooth promotion and development of regionalism, e-commerce,
industrial productivity, economic integration, connectivity and
trade boom breaking the geographic impediments of the SCO member
countries of Central Asia into caravans of greater connectivity and
integration in the days to come.
It is good omen that the SCO member states have decided to
establish a Database of Economic Preferences (DEPs) for the SCO
region, which will act as a comprehensive resource for the member
states to access information on economic incentives and preferences
within the bloc, fostering a more cohesive business
environment.
While delivering a keynote speech in the opening session the
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Jam Kamal Khan,
reiterated Pakistan's commitment to the aims and objective of the
SCO to promote peace and prosperity in the region. While
acknowledging the global economic challenges facing the region, he
emphasised the vital role of the SCO in addressing these issues
through cooperation and constructive engagement.
He conveyed Pakistan's strong commitment and readiness to
contribute to and collaborate with all Member States to achieve
shared goals.
Additionally, the inauguration of the Business and Investment
Conference in Islamabad witnessed participation from senior
ministers, senior government officials, foreign diplomats,
representatives from SCO member states, and leaders from Pakistan's
business community, underscoring Pakistan's commitment to enhancing
trade and economic cooperation within the region.
According to various official data, over the past 5 years,
mutual trade between the SCO countries increased 1.5-fold from
US$336 billion in 2019 to US$490 billion in 2023 main trading
partners in the region are China with 64.6 percent of all mutual
trade and Russia with 26.2 percent. Kazakhstan's share is 3.3
percent.
It is good omen that the SCO has successfully emerged as a
driving force in shaping regional stability and global cooperation,
with China playing a central role in fostering its development and
goals. The SCO's evolution underscores a commitment to enhancing
peace, security and mutual prosperity among its member states and
beyond.
China, as the second-largest economy in the world and a staunch
advocate for multilateralism, has played a leading role in shaping
the SCO's economic agenda and fostering befitting and win-win
cooperation among member states. China's vision emphasizes mutual
respect, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation for its further
economic strengthening, geographic integration, industrial
productivity moving from geopolitics to grand geo-economics through
prioritizing collective prosperity over individual gain.
In summary, the golden principles of Shanghai Spirit comprising
openness, inclusiveness, mutual trust, political cooperation and
last but not least economic cooperation among the SCO member
countries should be the way forward.
Persuasion of common strategies is a must to mitigate the
socio-economic consequences of looming threats of climate change,
terrorism and national capacity building hurdles in some of the
member countries.
It is suggested that the SCO states should jointly work to form
a development, FDI, vaccine, SMEs and industrial SCO Bank catering
the requirements of the community based socio-economic development.
It is pertinent to mention that forming of the Green SCO Bank would
be a giant step towards the green transformation in the family.
Moreover, SCO Common Energy & Food Market and SCO Common Stock &
Commodity Exchanges, SCO Digitized Bank, SCO Metal & Mining Bank,
SCO Lithium Battery Bank and the last but not the least, SCO AI
Bank would further expedite notions of regionalism and economic
integration.
Pooling of resources to build various ports, integrated railways
systems and gearing of pending trans-regional mega projects of the
connectivity especially, Pakistan-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan trilateral
rail project, TAPI, promotion of cluster & container trading
patterns between Pakistan and Central Asian countries and last but
not the least Pakistan's Wahkhan Corridor with Tajikistan would
further strengthen the SCO connectivity, economic and trading
potential in the days to come.
Furthermore, SCO member states hold one-tenth of the world's oil
reserves, a quarter of natural gas reserves and 40 percent of coal
reserves. In 2022, SCO countries accounted for 42 percent of the
world's cereals production, and 31 percent of meat production. It
has a considerable share of global food exports, taking up nearly
half of world rice exports and 22 percent of wheat exports. Thus
formation of a SCO Agriculture Bank would be an innovative idea
creating immense win-win cooperation.
Deepening cooperation in areas such as cybersecurity, public
health sustainable development, disaster management, space &
science, AI, digitalization, and green technologies may be useful
for the SCO.
Last but not least, the SCO should not be a debating club of
mere innovative ideas and media of high philosophies and policies
but must be a regulating body for greater socio-economic
integration, trade & commerce cooperation and operationalization
and channelization of its RATS neutralizing all the emerging
security threats within the SCO.
Author is President of Pak-China Corridor of Knowledge,
and the Executive Director of The Center of South Asia &
International Studies (CSAIS)
