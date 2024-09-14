Türkiye To Strengthen Military Cooperation With Bosnia And Herzegovina

Türkiye To Strengthen Military Cooperation With Bosnia And Herzegovina
Date
9/14/2024 3:10:02 PM
Military cooperation between Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina
will be strengthened.
Azernews reports that President of Türkiye
Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced this at a press conference he held
with Chairman of the Presidential Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Denis Becirovic.
Erdogan mentioned that the parties discussed this issue
extensively during their meeting.
He also stated that in the near future, Turkish citizens will be
able to travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina using just an ID card.
Additionally, Erdogan expressed confidence that the volume of
bilateral trade will reach $1 billion by the end of the year.
