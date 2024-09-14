عربي


Türkiye To Strengthen Military Cooperation With Bosnia And Herzegovina

9/14/2024 3:10:02 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Military cooperation between Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina will be strengthened.

Azernews reports that President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced this at a press conference he held with Chairman of the Presidential Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina Denis Becirovic.

Erdogan mentioned that the parties discussed this issue extensively during their meeting.

He also stated that in the near future, Turkish citizens will be able to travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina using just an ID card.

Additionally, Erdogan expressed confidence that the volume of bilateral trade will reach $1 billion by the end of the year.

AzerNews

