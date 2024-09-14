Azerbaijani Labor And Armed Forces Veteran Buried In Second Alley Of Shahids
9/14/2024 3:10:02 PM
On September 14, Chairperson of the Organization of War, Labor
and armed forces Veterans of Azerbaijan, World War II Veteran Fatma
Sattarova was buried in the Second Alley of Shahids (Martyrs).
Employees of the Defense Ministry, relatives of the deceased,
family members, and public representatives took part in the
funeral.
Chief of the Department for Ideological Work and
Moral-Psychological Support, Colonel Elshad Abilov expressed his
condolences on behalf of the Defense Minister, Colonel General
Zakir Hasanov.
The participants of the ceremony were informed about the
dedication of the late Fatma Sattarova, a recipient of the Istiqlal
Order and a Presidential pensioner, to the Motherland, the people,
and the nation, and about her voluntary departure to the front as a
nurse in the first months of the World War ll. It was also
emphasized that F.Sattarova reached Berlin in the ranks of the
Soviet Army in the fight against fascism.
