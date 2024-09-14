Zakharova Slams US Over Journalist Sanctions
9/14/2024 3:10:02 PM
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova slammed
the United States on Saturday for targeting Russian journalists
with sanctions, calling the move "terrorist,"
"Yesterday, Russian journalists were subjected to aggression
from the United States of America. They were subjected to a real
terrorist information attack as a corporation, as well as in their
personal capacity," Zakharova stated in remarks at the BRICS Media
Summit.
On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that
Washington will target three entities and two individuals with
sanctions after finding that outlets Rossiya Segodnya, RIA Novosti,
RT, TV-Novosti, Ruptly, and Sputnik "engaged in covert influence
activities aimed at undermining American elections and
democracies."
