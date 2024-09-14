عربي


Zakharova Slams US Over Journalist Sanctions

9/14/2024 3:10:02 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova slammed the United States on Saturday for targeting Russian journalists with sanctions, calling the move "terrorist," Azernews reports.

"Yesterday, Russian journalists were subjected to aggression from the United States of America. They were subjected to a real terrorist information attack as a corporation, as well as in their personal capacity," Zakharova stated in remarks at the BRICS Media Summit.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Washington will target three entities and two individuals with sanctions after finding that outlets Rossiya Segodnya, RIA Novosti, RT, TV-Novosti, Ruptly, and Sputnik "engaged in covert influence activities aimed at undermining American elections and democracies."

AzerNews

