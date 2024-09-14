عربي


Azerbaijani Ambassador To Russia Polad Bulbuloglu Awrded Hermitage Prize

9/14/2024 3:10:01 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu has been awarded the prestigious Hermitage Prize, Azernews reports.

The awarding ceremony took place today during the St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures.

The award was presented to Bulbuloglu by Tatyana Golikova, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

The People's Artist of Russia and ballet master Boris Eifman was also honored with the Hermitage Prize.

Established in 2023 by the organizing committee of the forum and the State Hermitage Museum, the Hermitage Prize is awarded annually to two prominent cultural figures from Russia and abroad. It recognizes significant achievements in culture and art, preservation of cultural heritage, and the enhancement of international cultural dialogue.

AzerNews

