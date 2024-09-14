Azerbaijani Ambassador To Russia Polad Bulbuloglu Awrded Hermitage Prize
9/14/2024 3:10:01 PM
Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu has been
awarded the prestigious Hermitage Prize
.
The awarding ceremony took place today during the St. Petersburg
International Forum of United Cultures.
The award was presented to Bulbuloglu by Tatyana Golikova,
Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.
The People's Artist of Russia and ballet master Boris Eifman was
also honored with the Hermitage Prize.
Established in 2023 by the organizing committee of the forum and
the State Hermitage Museum, the Hermitage Prize is awarded annually
to two prominent cultural figures from Russia and abroad. It
recognizes significant achievements in culture and art,
preservation of cultural heritage, and the enhancement of
international cultural dialogue.
