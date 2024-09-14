Presidential Election Campaign Kicks Off In Tunisia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- The electoral campaign for Tunisia's upcoming presidential election, set for October 6, officially began on Saturday.

The Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) official news agency stated that the campaigns will continue until October 4, two days before the election on October 6.

Tunisia's Independent High Authority for (ISIE) announced the final list of three candidates: incumbent President Kais Saied, seeking a second term; Zouhair Maghzaoui, Secretary-General of the People's Movement party; and Ayachi Zammel, Secretary-General of the Azimoun Movement, who remains detained over election-related charges.

The electoral campaigns began two days earlier abroad, targeting over 1.8 million Tunisian expatriates, including 620,000 registered voters. (end)

