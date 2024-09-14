Erdogan Likens Gaza Massacres To Bosnia Genocides

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday affirmed that the Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories have been witnessing massacres reminiscent to that happened in Bosnia Herzegovina years back.

Erdogan, speaking at a news with his guest, Denis Becirovic, chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, said, "We witness today in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories a massacre similar to the ones that happened during the 90s."

Serb forces slaughtered many Muslims during the 1992-1995 Bosnian war, claiming more than 300,000 lives.

Those responsible for the bloodbath in Gaza will be prosecuted by the international tribunals as happened to the culprits of the genocide in Srebrenica, Erdogan said. "We will bring to account the assailants of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi," he said, alluding to the American-Turkish activist who was recently shot dead by a sniper of the Israeli occupation during a protest against settlemets. Erdogan also vowed to penalize the occupation forces that killed more than 41,000 Palestinians in the strip.

Erdogan pledged that he would ensure that the next generations would not forget the genocides, following example of the late Bosnian leader Alija Izetbegovic who had warned that mass killing, if forgotten, would happen again. (end)

ta











MENAFN14092024000071011013ID1108673852